Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals was an exciting thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals managed a narrow 5-run victory in a high-pressure game, and if you’re playing Dream11, this match offered plenty of opportunities to score big with the right fantasy picks.

Top Fantasy Picks from SRH vs DC



1. Faf du Plessis – Captain Choice

Faf du Plessis played a brilliant knock for DC, scoring 55 runs off 42 balls. He was the anchor for his team and provided the much-needed stability in the middle order. As a consistent performer, he’s an excellent pick for captain in your Dream11 fantasy team.

2. Mitchell Starc – Best Vice-Captain Pick

Mitchell Starc was the match-winner for DC with his outstanding death bowling, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs. His pinpoint yorkers and ability to perform under pressure make him the perfect vice-captain for your Dream11 team.

3. Abhishek Sharma – Must-Have for Your Team

Abhishek Sharma played an aggressive knock at the top, scoring 38 runs off 27 balls. His ability to hit boundaries and rotate the strike makes him a valuable fantasy pick. Given his consistency, he’s worth including in your Dream11 team as a top-order batter.

4. Kuldeep Yadav – Smart Spin Pick

Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in restricting SRH’s chase by picking up 2 wickets for 24 runs. His control in the middle overs and wicket-taking ability makes him an excellent Dream11 pick as a spin-bowling all-rounder.

5. Heinrich Klaasen – Strong Middle-Order Selection

Heinrich Klaasen, with his composed 36 runs off 28 balls, proved to be a steady hand for SRH. He can anchor the innings and also accelerate when needed, making him a valuable middle-order pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Other Notable Fantasy Picks

Tristan Stubbs (DC): The young all-rounder’s quick-fire 32 runs off 17 balls gives him potential for big points in Dream11.

Pat Cummins (SRH): The SRH captain was instrumental with the ball, picking up key wickets and delivering in pressure moments. He’s a solid bowler pick for Dream11.

KL Rahul (DC): Although not flashy, Rahul’s steady 31 off 24 balls makes him a reliable batter pick in your fantasy team.

Best Captain and Vice-Captain Choices for SRH vs DC Fantasy Team

When selecting your Dream11 captain and vice-captain, go for players who are in-form and can impact both ends of the game.

Captain: Faf du Plessis – Given his consistency at the top, he’s a safe bet to accumulate significant fantasy points. He will score runs and provide fielding points.

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Starc – As one of the best death bowlers in the tournament, Starc’s ability to take wickets at crucial moments makes him an ideal vice-captain for Dream11.

Dream11 Team Combination

Batsmen: Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Sharma, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Tristan Stubbs, Pat Cummins

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Fantasy Tips for SRH vs DC

Ensure you pick a balanced team with top-order batters and strong finishers.

Players who bowl in the death overs, like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, tend to fetch more points.

Always keep an eye on the playing XI before finalizing your Dream11 team. Injuries or last-minute changes could impact the match.

Dream11 Today Match Prediction IPL 2025: SRH vs DC

For this exciting encounter, Dream11 fantasy players should prioritize top-order batters like Faf du Plessis and Abhishek Sharma while also including bowlers capable of taking wickets in the death overs, like Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav.