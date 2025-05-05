SRH Vs DC: Pat Cummins Creates History, Becomes First Ever Captain In IPL To...

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins created history by becoming the first ever captain to pick three wickets in the first six overs of an Indian Premier League (IPL) innings on Monday (May 5) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Cummins bowled with sheer penetration and removed three Delhi Capitals batters -- Karun Nair, Faf du Plessis, and Abhishek Porel -- in the powerplay to script history.

Captains With 2-Plus Wickets In Overs 1-6 Of An IPL Innings

3/12 - Pat Cummins (SRH) vs DC, Hyderabad, 2025

2/10 - Axar Patel (DC) vs RCB, Delhi, 2025

2/13 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs KKR, Delhi, 2017

2/13 - Shaun Pollock (MI) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2008

2/14 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs RPS, Pune, 2017

2/18 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs KKR, Delhi, 2016

2/19 - Zaheer Khan (DC) vs RPS, Pune, 2017

Cummins removed Karun Nair on the very first ball of the match with a good length ball around the off-stump. Thereafter, the SRH skipper dismissed Faf du Plessis in the next over as the South Africa batter went for a pull on the charge only to be caught by the wicket-keeper.

Abhishek Porel was the third wicket for the 31-year-old Cummins, who ran through the Delhi Capitals batting line-up.

After Cummins' heroics (3 for 19), Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat then got into the act to remove Axar Patel and K L Rahul respectively. Thereafter, Tristian Stubbs (41 not out off 36) and impact player Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26) combined to take DC to a respectable total of 133/7 in 20 overs.