SRH VS GT

SRH vs GT - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Pat’s Hyderabad Face Off Against Shubman’s Gujarat- Check Stats And More

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 19th match of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Let’s look at their head-to-head record ahead of this much-anticipated clash.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2025, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sunrisers Hyderabad is one of the destructive teams of the Indian Premier League and has won the IPL title once under the captaincy of David Warner in 2016. SRH holds the record for the most 200+ scores in IPL. Gujarat Titans showed their dominance by winning the IPL trophy in their debut season in 2022. They also reached the finals of IPL 2023, where they lost to Chennai Super Kings. 

Head-to-Head

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have faced each other 5 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat Titans holds an advantage with 3 wins out of 4, while Sunrisers Hyderabad secured 1 victory. 1 match was abandoned without a ball bowled. 

IPL 2022: The two teams faced twice in IPL 2022, and both secured 1 victory each. 

IPL 2023: The two teams clashed in Gujarat’s home ground, Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans dominated the clash and won the match by 34 runs.  

IPL 2024: The two teams clashed twice, with the first match won by the Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets ,while the second match was abandoned without a ball bowled.  

Stats, SRH vs GT

Most Runs: Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for GT with 166 runs, while Abhishek Sharma is the leading run scorer for SRH against GT with 141 runs. 

Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for SRH with 7 wickets, while Mohit Sharma was the leading wicket-taker for GT against SRH with 7 wickets.  

As they prepare to meet again in IPL 2025, SRH and GT will clash for the first time in Hyderabad’s home ground at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. SRH will look to make a comeback after three consecutive losses, while GT will try to maintain their win record against SRH. 

With such a rich history and intense battles, the SRH vs GT rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK