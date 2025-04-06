SRH vs GT IPL 19 Match Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Live Telecast On Mobile Apps And TV 

SRH vs GT IPL 19 Match Live Streaming Details: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-octane game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 6, 2025. Both teams will look to make it big 19th fixture of the IPL 2025, showing their set of skills. The Hyderabad-based franchise is standing at the bottom of the points table after winning just one game out of four matches they played so far. The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have failed to make an impact with the bat as of now in the cash-rich league. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have won two out of three matches and are currently standing fourth in the points table.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match be played?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played on Sunday, April 6. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match take place?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

How to watch the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match live on TV?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming for the SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu