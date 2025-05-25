SRH vs KKR: Heinrich Klaasen Creates History, Equals THIS Indian Star For Third Fastest IPL Century

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Heinrich Klaasen created history with his fantastic century that came off in just 37 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 25, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Promoted to bat at number three in the seventh over, Klaasen was at his ruthless best to smash nine sixes and seven fours and reach his second IPL century in 37 balls. This was the fastest century by a SRH batter in IPL history. The 33-year-old surpassed Travis Head, who had scored a century in 39 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2024.

Overall, this was also the joint third-fastest century in the history of the IPL as Klaasen equalled Yusuf Pathan, who also got to the three-figure mark in just 37 balls in March 2010 for Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians.

Fastest Hundred By SRH Player In IPL

37 balls - Heinrich Klaasen vs KKR in Delhi, 2025

39 balls - Travis Head vs RCB in Bengaluru, 2024

40 balls - Abhishek Sharma vs PBKS in Hyderabad, 2025

Fastest Hundreds In IPL History

30 balls - Chris Gayle vs PWI in Bengaluru, 2013

35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi vs GT in Jaipur, 2025

37 balls - Heinrich Klaasen vs KKR in Delhi, 2025

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI in Mumbai, 2010

38 balls - David Miller vs RCB in Mohali, 2013

Klaasen eventually finished unbeaten on 105 off 39 balls, as SRH posted 278/3, the third-highest total in the tournament’s history.

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders were bowled out for 168 in 18.4 overs. Manish Pandey (37), Harshit Rana (34) and Sunil Narine (31) were the top scorers for KKR.