SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News For Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 730 PM 27th March
SRH vs LSG IPL 2025: Get Dream11 predictions, playing XIs, impact player picks, match details, and expert analysis for Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No. 7 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With SRH coming off a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals and LSG eager to bounce back after a nail-biting loss to Delhi Capitals, this encounter promises to be an action-packed thriller.
SRH vs LSG: Match Details
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 Match 7
Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
Streaming & TV: Star Sports Network & JioCinema
SRH vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record
In their four previous IPL meetings, LSG has dominated SRH with three victories, while Hyderabad has managed to win just once. The highest score in their clashes was 185/3 by LSG in IPL 2023, highlighting their batting prowess.
SRH vs LSG: Predicted Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XI:
Abhishek Sharma
Travis Head
Ishan Kishan (wk)
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Heinrich Klaasen
Aniket Verma
Pat Cummins (c)
Harshal Patel
Mohammad Shami
Simarjeet Singh
Adam Zampa
Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XI:
Aiden Markram
Mitchell Marsh
Rishabh Pant (c & wk)
Nicholas Pooran
David Miller
Ayush Badoni
Shahbaz Ahmed
Shardul Thakur
Ravi Bishnoi
Avesh Khan
M. Siddarth
Impact Players: Abdul Samad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh
SRH vs LSG: Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks
Wicketkeepers:
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
Rishabh Pant (LSG)
Batters:
Ishan Kishan (SRH)
Travis Head (SRH)
Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
All-rounders:
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (C)
Aiden Markram (LSG)
Bowlers:
Pat Cummins (SRH)
Mohammed Shami (SRH)
Shardul Thakur (LSG)
Captain: Abhishek Sharma
Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran
SRH vs LSG: Key Players to Watch Out For
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):
Ishan Kishan: The dynamic left-hander is in sublime form, having scored a century in the opening game.
Travis Head: Known for his aggressive stroke play, he can dismantle any bowling attack.
Pat Cummins: The Australian skipper brings leadership and lethal pace bowling.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):
Rishabh Pant: A game-changer who can turn the tide single-handedly.
Nicholas Pooran: A finisher with the ability to clear the ropes at will.
Ravi Bishnoi: The mystery spinner can trouble SRH’s left-hand-heavy batting lineup.
SRH vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a balanced track, with batters and pacers both finding assistance.
Dew is expected in the second innings, making chasing a preferable option.
A warm evening with temperatures around 28°C is forecasted.
Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs LSG?
Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge playing at home, but Lucknow Super Giants have historically been the better side in head-to-head contests. If SRH’s top order fires, they could secure back-to-back wins. However, LSG’s powerful middle order and bowling attack might just make the difference. Expect a closely fought battle with SRH having a 55-45 advantage at home.
