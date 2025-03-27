SRH vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2025 Match Preview Fantasy Picks Squads Captain Vice-Captian Best Playing 11s Player Injury News For Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 730 PM 27th March

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is heating up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match No. 7 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. With SRH coming off a commanding victory over Rajasthan Royals and LSG eager to bounce back after a nail-biting loss to Delhi Capitals, this encounter promises to be an action-packed thriller.

SRH vs LSG: Match Details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 Match 7

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Streaming & TV: Star Sports Network & JioCinema

SRH vs LSG: Head-to-Head Record

In their four previous IPL meetings, LSG has dominated SRH with three victories, while Hyderabad has managed to win just once. The highest score in their clashes was 185/3 by LSG in IPL 2023, highlighting their batting prowess.

SRH vs LSG: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XI:

Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head

Ishan Kishan (wk)

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Heinrich Klaasen

Aniket Verma

Pat Cummins (c)

Harshal Patel

Mohammad Shami

Simarjeet Singh

Adam Zampa

Impact Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XI:

Aiden Markram

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

Nicholas Pooran

David Miller

Ayush Badoni

Shahbaz Ahmed

Shardul Thakur

Ravi Bishnoi

Avesh Khan

M. Siddarth

Impact Players: Abdul Samad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh

SRH vs LSG: Dream11 Fantasy Team Picks

Wicketkeepers:

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Nicholas Pooran (LSG)

Rishabh Pant (LSG)

Batters:

Ishan Kishan (SRH)

Travis Head (SRH)

Mitchell Marsh (LSG)

All-rounders:

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (C)

Aiden Markram (LSG)

Bowlers:

Pat Cummins (SRH)

Mohammed Shami (SRH)

Shardul Thakur (LSG)

Captain: Abhishek Sharma

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

SRH vs LSG: Key Players to Watch Out For

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Ishan Kishan: The dynamic left-hander is in sublime form, having scored a century in the opening game.

Travis Head: Known for his aggressive stroke play, he can dismantle any bowling attack.

Pat Cummins: The Australian skipper brings leadership and lethal pace bowling.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Rishabh Pant: A game-changer who can turn the tide single-handedly.

Nicholas Pooran: A finisher with the ability to clear the ropes at will.

Ravi Bishnoi: The mystery spinner can trouble SRH’s left-hand-heavy batting lineup.

SRH vs LSG: Pitch & Weather Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a balanced track, with batters and pacers both finding assistance.

Dew is expected in the second innings, making chasing a preferable option.

A warm evening with temperatures around 28°C is forecasted.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win SRH vs LSG?

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge playing at home, but Lucknow Super Giants have historically been the better side in head-to-head contests. If SRH’s top order fires, they could secure back-to-back wins. However, LSG’s powerful middle order and bowling attack might just make the difference. Expect a closely fought battle with SRH having a 55-45 advantage at home.