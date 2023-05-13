SRH Vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs LSG IPL 2023 Match No 58 in Hyderabad, 330PM IST, May 13

The IPL 2023 is nearing the end of the league stage with severals teams still in contention for a spot in the playoffs. On Saturday, in the afternoon game, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home and both sides will look to collect two important points to stay in the hunt. It is true that SRH have a tough road ahead with just 4 wins from 10 games. This season again has not been fruitful for them. But who knows what happens in the IPL 2023 standings if they win all their remaining four matches. The tables might turn upside down as we have seen in the past editions of the tournament.

On the other hand, LSG have a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They are currently placed at fifth spot in the standing after winning and losing 5 each from 11 games while one of the matches was washed out. This is an important game for them too as a slip here could dent their chances heavily. KL Rahul-less Lucknow have a task in their hand with a new captain in Krunal Pandya in place. But for Krunal, this is a good chance to register his first win as captain in IPL. LSG play a bottom-ranked side which is struggling with several issues currently. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran and Pandya himself must look to play a dominating game and put pressure on the Sunrisers.

Ready to go again. ___ pic.twitter.com/UgJ4kJxy9A — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 12, 2023

It will be interesting to see whether Mayank Agarwal, who has had a poor IPL so far, returns to the playing 11 or not. He was absent in the last game vs RR which SRH won in a thrilling finish. There is no update on Mayank's absence from the franchise. It will be interesting to see how their playing 11 looks like in the game vs LSG.

Meet _ before heat __ pic.twitter.com/tI9P7t6x87 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 12, 2023

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips

Batters: Kyle Mayers, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni,

All-rounders: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

SRH vs LSG IPL 2023 squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Glenn Phillips, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak, Karun Nair.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: Check Probable Playing 11s

SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markhande, T Natarajan

LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur