SRH vs LSG- Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins Hyderabad Face On Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow - Check Stats And More

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Pat Cummins, are set to take on Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27, 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants were introduced in 2022 along with the Gujarat Titans. In their debut season under KL Rahul’s captaincy, LSG made it to the playoffs but fell short of reaching the finals, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runners-up of IPL 2024 and are determined to go one step further this season.

Head-to-Head Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other four times in the IPL, with LSG leading the rivalry with three victories, while SRH has secured one win.

IPL 2022: The two teams met once, where LSG triumphed by 12 runs, courtesy of KL Rahul’s fifty and Avesh Khan’s four-wicket haul.

IPL 2023: LSG won both encounters comfortably, securing victories by 5 wickets and 7 wickets, respectively.

IPL 2024: With a revamped squad and new captain, SRH registered their first victory against LSG in emphatic fashion, chasing down a target of 166 in just 10 overs without losing a wicket.

Though LSG has historically dominated SRH, the latter’s resurgence in 2024, coupled with their explosive batting lineup, suggests a more evenly contested battle this season. It will be intriguing to see how LSG strategizes against SRH’s powerful hitters, who have been in outstanding form since IPL 2024.

Venue Insights

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, often producing high-scoring matches.

Recent Performance

LSG: Began their IPL 2025 campaign with a narrow loss against Delhi Capitals.

SRH: Started strong with a commanding win over the Rajasthan Royals, boosting their net run rate significantly.

With SRH riding high on momentum and LSG eager to bounce back, this clash promises to be an exciting encounter.