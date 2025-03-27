SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. As fans gear up for another thrilling contest, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match live from India, the US, and the UK.

Which Channel Will Broadcast SRH vs LSG Live in India?

Cricket lovers in India can catch the live telecast of SRH vs LSG on the Star Sports Network. The match will be aired on multiple language-specific channels, including:

Star Sports 1 (English)

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

What Time Will the SRH vs LSG Match Start?

Match Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Match Start Time: 07:30 PM IST

Toss Timing: 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Where to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in India?

For fans who prefer online streaming, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will provide live coverage of SRH vs LSG. While previous seasons offered free streaming, IPL 2025 will require a paid subscription for access to live matches.

How to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in the US?

Cricket fans in the United States can watch the live telecast of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants on Willow TV.

Match Start Time (US): 10:00 AM EST / 07:00 AM PST

Live Streaming: Willow TV’s official website and app

How to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG on Sky Sports Cricket.

Match Start Time (UK): 02:00 PM UK Time

Live Streaming: Sky Go App and website

Match Preview: Can SRH Maintain Their Dominance?

SunRisers Hyderabad enter the game riding high on confidence after a dominant performance in their opening match. Batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen have been in red-hot form, helping SRH amass a mammoth 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals. However, their bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins, will need to step up after conceding significant runs despite the huge target.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Despite a strong showing from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, LSG’s bowling department struggled to defend their total. Rishabh Pant’s leadership will be crucial in guiding LSG back to winning ways.

Key Players to Watch Out For