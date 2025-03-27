SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants 7th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online
SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match 7: Live streaming, telecast details, match timing, and key highlights for India, US, and UK.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. As fans gear up for another thrilling contest, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match live from India, the US, and the UK.
Which Channel Will Broadcast SRH vs LSG Live in India?
Cricket lovers in India can catch the live telecast of SRH vs LSG on the Star Sports Network. The match will be aired on multiple language-specific channels, including:
Star Sports 1 (English)
Star Sports 1 Hindi
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
What Time Will the SRH vs LSG Match Start?
Match Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
Match Start Time: 07:30 PM IST
Toss Timing: 07:00 PM IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Where to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in India?
For fans who prefer online streaming, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar will provide live coverage of SRH vs LSG. While previous seasons offered free streaming, IPL 2025 will require a paid subscription for access to live matches.
How to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in the US?
Cricket fans in the United States can watch the live telecast of SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants on Willow TV.
Match Start Time (US): 10:00 AM EST / 07:00 AM PST
Live Streaming: Willow TV’s official website and app
How to Watch SRH vs LSG Live Streaming in the UK?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can catch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and LSG on Sky Sports Cricket.
Match Start Time (UK): 02:00 PM UK Time
Live Streaming: Sky Go App and website
Match Preview: Can SRH Maintain Their Dominance?
SunRisers Hyderabad enter the game riding high on confidence after a dominant performance in their opening match. Batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen have been in red-hot form, helping SRH amass a mammoth 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals. However, their bowling unit, led by Pat Cummins, will need to step up after conceding significant runs despite the huge target.
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to bounce back after a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals. Despite a strong showing from Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh, LSG’s bowling department struggled to defend their total. Rishabh Pant’s leadership will be crucial in guiding LSG back to winning ways.
Key Players to Watch Out For
- Travis Head (SRH): The aggressive Australian batter will look to continue his explosive form.
- Nicholas Pooran (LSG): One of LSG’s most destructive hitters, his role in the middle order will be vital.
- Pat Cummins (SRH): The SRH captain’s leadership and bowling in the death overs could be decisive.
- Ravi Bishnoi (LSG): The young spinner will be key to restricting SRH’s powerful batting lineup.
