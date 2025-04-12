SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2025: Fantasy Tips, Today's Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain Picks For Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans 27th Match
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad Face Punjab Kings in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Here's a detailed fantasy guide with top Dream11 picks, match preview, pitch report, probable playing XIs, and best captain & vice-captain choices for today’s game.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is set for fireworks tonight as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the high-flying Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of IPL 2025. With fantasy cricket enthusiasts locked in and Dream11 lineups being finalized, this clash promises not only edge-of-the-seat action but also high fantasy stakes.
Battle of Extremes: SRH Search for Form, PBKS Eye Another Win
SRH, despite boasting a power-packed line-up, are yet to find the winning rhythm. Their ultra-aggressive approach has yielded inconsistent results, and they currently languish at the bottom of the table. The top order, which was expected to dominate, has been shaky, with Travis Head and Ishan Kishan showing flashes but lacking consistency.
On the other hand, PBKS have taken IPL 2025 by storm. With three 200+ scores in five games, a lethal bowling unit, and a fearless brand of cricket, they have emerged as serious contenders. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has led with authority, both with the bat and his on-field decisions.
SRH vs PBKS: Head-to-Head and Match Details
Head-to-Head Record: SRH 16 – 7 PBKS
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Date & Time: April 12, 2025 | 7:30 PM IST
Weather: Clear skies with 32°C temperature and 27% humidity
Pitch Report: A batting paradise with even bounce, short boundaries, and a lightning-fast outfield. Expect another high-scoring thriller.
Predicted Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami
Punjab Kings:
Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hot Dream11 Picks: Players Who Can Make a Difference
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Heinrich Klaasen – 152 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 165.22. SRH’s lone bright spot with the bat, Klaasen is a must-have in any fantasy lineup.
Mohammad Shami – 5 wickets in 5 matches. Known for his precision in powerplay and death overs, Shami brings high fantasy value.
Travis Head – 148 runs with a blistering 176.19 strike rate. If he fires, SRH could be in the game early.
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer – 168 runs in 4 matches with a strike rate of 188.76. He’s been dominant against spin and a reliable fantasy captain pick.
Arshdeep Singh – 6 wickets in 4 matches. His ability to bowl at key moments makes him an automatic inclusion.
Priyansh Arya – 158 runs at 205.19 strike rate. One of IPL 2025’s breakout stars, Arya has been setting the tone at the top.
Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions
Team 1: Balanced XI
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Travis Head, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh
Captain: Abhishek Sharma
Vice-Captain: Nehal Wadhera
Team 2: Power-Packed XI
Wicketkeepers: Klaasen, Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh
Batters: Head, Iyer, Arya, Wadhera
All-rounders: Maxwell, Abhishek Sharma
Bowlers: Cummins, Arshdeep Singh
Captain: Shreyas Iyer
Vice-Captain: Travis Head
SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction – Who Has the Edge?
SRH’s erratic top-order and inability to execute plans have hurt them repeatedly. In contrast, PBKS have been clinical in both departments. With form and momentum on their side, Punjab Kings are favorites heading into this contest.
However, in the IPL, unpredictability is the only constant. If Klaasen and Head can fire in tandem and Shami gets early breakthroughs, SRH could flip the script. But as it stands, PBKS look stronger on paper and on form.
