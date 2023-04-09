SRH Vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SRH Vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 14 in Hyderabad, 730PM IST, April 9

Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to host Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night in match no. 14 of the IPL 2023. SRH are yet to register their first win of the season and they will surely look to get it tonight. Punjab Kings on the other hand have won one game and lost one so far in the new Indian Premier League season. PBKS will be boosted by the arrival of Kagiso Rabada who is expected to take the new ball duty with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Both teams are well-balanced and all eyes will on Mayank Agarwal who is expected to get runs this season after an average show last year. He lost his captaincy and he will be playing against his former team tonight. SRH are currently at the bottom of the points table with two losses from their two games played so far this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 14 Details

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: April 9, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No. 14 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Abdul Rashid, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain: Sam Curran

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2023 Match No 14 Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada