SRH vs PBKS FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings 27th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs online

SRH vs PBKS: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be desperate to break their losing streak as they take on a confident Punjab Kings (PBKS) side in an IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Sunrisers’ Slide After Explosive Start

Last year’s finalists, SRH started IPL 2025 in spectacular fashion, smashing 286 runs against Rajasthan Royals the highest team total of the season so far — en route to a 44-run victory. That performance sparked expectations of a record-breaking batting season.

However, their all-out attacking batting philosophy has since backfired. In the following three matches, SRH managed just 163, 120, and 152 all resulting in heavy defeats. With a Net Run Rate of -1.629, they currently sit at the bottom of the table.

SRH's Big Names Struggling

SRH's famed batting line-up, featuring the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen, has failed to deliver consistently.

Travis Head, who started strong with scores of 67 and 47, has seen a sharp decline in form, registering just 22, 4, and 8 in his next outings. Abhishek Sharma has fared no better, managing a top score of 24 across five innings. Together, they’ve failed to provide meaningful starts, with SRH’s highest opening stand being a mere 15 runs.

Ishan Kishan, despite an unbeaten century in the opener, has looked out of touch since then. Meanwhile, Klaasen, usually the rock in SRH's middle order, has struggled to impose himself on games.

Punjab Kings Find Their Rhythm Under Shreyas Iyer

In contrast, Punjab Kings are enjoying a strong start to IPL 2025 under new captain Shreyas Iyer. With three wins from four games, PBKS are placed fourth on the points table. Iyer has impressed both as a leader and a batter, anchoring the innings when needed and making smart tactical decisions. His calm yet proactive captaincy has added a new dimension to the PBKS setup, helping them win crucial moments in matches.

As the two teams face off, the match presents SRH with a golden opportunity to reset their season in front of their home crowd. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning momentum and solidify their top-four position.