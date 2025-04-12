SRH vs PBKS - Head-to-Head, IPL 2025: Pat Cummins’ Hyderabad Face Off Against Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab - Check Stats And More
Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in the 27th match of IPL 2025 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Let’s look at their head-to-head record ahead of this much-anticipated clash.
Trending Photos
SRH, led by Pat Cummins, are desperate to reverse their fortunes, having managed just one win in five matches so far. Despite boasting a powerful batting lineup, the team has failed to fire collectively, while the Punjab Kings have looked sharp and consistent. With three wins from four games, they sit comfortably in fourth place. Their recent 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings was built on teamwork rather than individual brilliance.
Head-to-Head
The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have faced each other 23 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). SRH leads the head-to-head record with 16 wins, while PBKS has secured 7 victories.
Performance at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
At Sunrisers Hyderabad’s fortress, the two sides have met 8 times, with SRH asserting dominance by winning 6 out of 8 encounters. Punjab Kings have managed to steal a win only twice, underlining SRH's stronghold at home.
Performance at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali & HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala
Across 7 home games for Punjab Kings, split between Mohali and Dharamsala, the contests have been relatively even, but SRH still edges ahead with 4 wins, compared to 3 victories for PBKS. While PBKS has had its moments, it’s struggled to consistently defend its turf.
Performance at Neutral Venues
In 8 face-offs at neutral venues, Sunrisers Hyderabad has once again held the upper hand, clinching 6 wins, leaving PBKS with just 2 victories. This highlights SRH’s adaptability and strength across varying conditions, while PBKS has found it tougher to click outside their comfort zones.
Stats, SRH vs PBKS
Most Runs: KL Rahul was the leading run scorer for PBKS with 414 runs, while David Warner was the leading run scorer for SRH with 729 runs against PBKS.
Most Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the leading wicket-taker for SRH with 22 wickets, while Mohammed Shami was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS with 15 wickets against SRH.
With such a rich history and intense battles, the SRH vs PBKS rivalry continues to be one of the most exciting matchups in the IPL. As they prepare to face off again in IPL 2025, fans can expect another thrilling contest between these two powerhouse teams.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
TAGS
Live Tv