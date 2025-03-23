SRH vs RR, IPL 2025 2nd T20 Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; For Today’s SRH vs RR, Hyderabad, March 23, 3:30 PM IST

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a much-anticipated IPL 2025 showdown at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 23. With both teams aiming for a strong start to the season, this fixture promises high-intensity action, especially given RR’s struggles against SRH last year.

Rajasthan's Redemption Mission

The Royals had a tough time against Hyderabad in IPL 2024, losing both encounters, including a heartbreaking last-over thriller and a one-sided Qualifier 2. That defeat cost them a spot in the final, as SRH outclassed them in Chennai to book their place in the title clash. This time, Rajasthan will be eager to turn the tables and start fresh.

SRH’s Power-Packed Lineup

Sunrisers were one of the most explosive batting units last season, often setting massive totals. The top order, led by Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head, provided fiery starts, while Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen finished games with match-winning knocks. Hyderabad has further bolstered its squad with the addition of Ishan Kishan, who has already impressed in practice matches.

RR’s New Look After Buttler’s Exit

Rajasthan Royals have made key changes ahead of IPL 2025, moving on from Jos Buttler before the auction and putting faith in their Indian core. Skipper Sanju Samson, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel, form a solid batting lineup. On the bowling front, Sandeep Sharma has been rewarded for his consistency and will play a crucial role in leading the pace attack.

SRH vs RR 2nd T20 IPL 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (C), Ishan Kishan

Batters: Travis Head, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Wanindu Hasaranga (VC)

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer, Mohammed Shami, Sandeep Sharma

SRH vs RR: Head To Head Record

SRH and RR have clashed 20 times in IPL history, with Hyderabad holding the upper hand with 11 wins, while Rajasthan has emerged victorious on 9 occasions. Their first-ever meeting took place on April 24, 2013, and their most recent encounter was on May 24, 2024, where SRH knocked RR out of the tournament.

With both teams eager to prove a point, this clash promises to be a thriller. Will Rajasthan avenge last season’s defeats, or will Hyderabad continue their dominance? Fans are in for an exciting battle under the Hyderabad skies