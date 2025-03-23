SRH VS RR IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: When, Where, And How To Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals 2nd Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online

SRH VS RR IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be locking horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday (March 22). The likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen will be in action for SRH while Royals will be led by Riyan Parag as Sanju Samson is not fully fit for wicketkeeping duties.

Star all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has also made a comeback after an injury and is likely to add more depth to the Sunrisers lineup. Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head wreaked havoc during the IPL 2024 season for SRH and will look to do the same this year also.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match be played?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be played on March 23 (Sunday).

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

How to watch the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match live on TV?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match will be aired live on the Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match?

Fans can live stream the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2025 Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Aniket Verma.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Singh Rathore.