Rajasthan Royals made history by winning the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy, but they have not lifted the trophy since. On the other hand, SRH claimed their first and only IPL title in 2016 under David Warner’s leadership but has also been chasing another championship since then.

Head-to-Head Record & Iconic Matches:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced each other 20 times in the IPL. SRH holds a slight edge with 11 wins, while RR has won 9 matches.

Recent Meetings:

IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: SRH defeated RR by 36 runs, securing a place in the final, where they eventually lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2018 Qualifier 2: SRH posted 174/7, with Rashid Khan’s all-round brilliance (34 off 10 balls & 3 wickets) helping them beat RR by 14 runs to enter the final.

IPL 2023 Thriller: In a last-ball thriller, SRH chased down 215 as Abdul Samad hit a six off a no-ball to snatch victory from RR.

IPL 2025: What to Expect

SRH and RR will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign against each other on March 23, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. While SRH, last season’s runners-up, continues with Pat Cummins as captain, RR will be led by Riyan Parag in Samson’s absence.

Both teams have strengthened their squads ahead of the new season:

SRH’s Key Additions: Ishan Kishan (batting boost), Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, and Rahul Chahar (bowling reinforcements), While RR’s Key Signings: Sri Lankan spin duo Wanindu Hasaranga and Mahesh Theekshana to enhance their bowling attack.

With both teams making strategic upgrades, the upcoming clash promises to be an exciting battle between bat and ball. Will SRH continue their dominance, or will RR turn the tables this season? Fans eagerly await another thrilling chapter in this ever-intense rivalry.