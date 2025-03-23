The second day of the IPL 2025 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) playing against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, March 23. During the IPL 2024, SRH knocked out Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 in order to reach the final under the leadership of Pat Cummins. The Orange army will look to do the same this year as they will enter the IPL 2025 as runners-up.

The likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are expected to play crucial roles for the Orange army under the calm leadership of Pat Cummins. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be led by Riyan Parag in the first three games as Sanju Samson is struggling with a finger injury. Samson sustained a finger injury during India’s T20I series against England.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Weather Report

On Sunday, the temperature of Hyderabad is likely to hover around 30-35 degrees Celsius and is likely to be warm and sunny. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has given an Orange Alert’ for several parts of Telangana including the capital Hyderabad, including thunderstorms.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Pitch Report

The wicket of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is considered to be batting-friendly. Therefore, the upcoming game between SRH and RR is likely to be high high-scoring affair.

SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Predicted XI's

SRH Predicted Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar

Impact Player options: Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat/ Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Atharva Taide, Adam Zampa

RR Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Player options: Sanju Samson/ Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kwena Maphaka, Akash Madhwal