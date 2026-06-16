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Sri Lanka 'A' players face sanctions after on-field altercation with India 'A' cricketers in Dambulla: Report

A heated exchange, which escalated into lengthy discussions and what seemed to be a physical confrontation between India's young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A's Vishen Halambage, overshadowed Sri Lanka A's win in the Super Over after both teams recorded an equal score of 265.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
Sri Lanka 'A' players face sanctions after on-field altercation with India 'A' cricketers in Dambulla: Report
Image Credit: SonyLIV Screengrab

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