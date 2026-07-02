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India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige's unbeaten 83 powers hosts to 288/5 on day 1

Skipper Sahan Arachchige led from the front with an unbeaten 83 to help Sri Lanka 'A' reach a commanding 288/5 on the opening day of the second four-day game against India 'A' on Thursday. For India, pacer Yash Thakur and off-spinner Saransh Jain were the standout bowlers with two scalps each. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:02 PM IST
India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sahan Arachchige's unbeaten 83 powers hosts to 288/5 on day 1
Image Credit: IANS

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