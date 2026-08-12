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Sri Lanka announces 1st Test squad vs India: Mendis, Nissanka ruled out, Nuwantha gets maiden call-up

Key batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka have been ruled out of Sri Lanka’s first Test against India, starting on August 15 in Galle, as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
Sri Lanka announces 1st Test squad vs India: Mendis, Nissanka ruled out, Nuwantha gets maiden call-up
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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sri Lanka announces 1st Test squad vs India: Mendis, Nissanka ruled out, Nuwantha gets maiden call-up
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