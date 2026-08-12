/Sri Lanka announces 1st Test squad vs India: Mendis, Nissanka ruled out, Nuwantha gets maiden call-up

Nissanka, meanwhile, is recovering from a wrist surgery done in London last month. With the duo unavailable, the selectors have recalled veteran wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella, who last played a Test in 2023. Left-handed batter Dickwella’s experience of playing 54 Tests has seen him get the nod over Anjala Bandara, who featured in the warm-up clash against India at the NCC Ground in Colombo.