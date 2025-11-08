Advertisement
SRI LANKA VS PAKISTAN 2025

Sri Lanka Announces Squads For Pakistan And Zimbabwe Series; Charith Asalanka Named Captain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced the national squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and the tri-nation T20I tournament involving Zimbabwe. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Image Credit:- X

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially announced the national squads for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan and the tri-nation T20I tournament involving Zimbabwe. In a major development, Charith Asalanka has been appointed captain of both the ODI and T20I squads, signalling a fresh era of leadership for Sri Lankan cricket.

Sri Lanka’s Upcoming Schedule

Sri Lanka will first face Pakistan in a three-match ODI series to be held on November 11, 13, and 15, followed by a T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan and Zimbabwe later in November. All matches will take place in Pakistan, with Rawalpindi and Lahore serving as the host venues.

The back-to-back assignments will serve as a crucial test for Sri Lanka’s new-look team as they continue rebuilding ahead of future ICC tournaments.

Asalanka Takes Over as Captain

The biggest takeaway from SLC’s announcement is the rise of Charith Asalanka as the captain across both formats. Known for his calm temperament, consistency, and tactical awareness, Asalanka’s promotion reflects the board’s long-term vision of grooming the next generation of leaders.

Asalanka’s performances in the middle order over the past year have been instrumental in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs resurgence. His ability to handle pressure and marshal young players makes him a fitting choice to guide the side through this transitional phase.

Sri Lanka’s ODI Squad vs Pakistan

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

Sri Lanka’s T20I Squad for the Tri-Series (vs Pakistan & Zimbabwe)

Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga. 

