GARY KIRSTEN

Sri Lanka appoint Gary Kirsten as head coach of men's cricket team

Gary Kirsten, who enjoyed a distinguished international career representing South Africa, served as the head coach of the India men's national team from 2008 to 2011 and the head coach of the South Africa men's national team from 2011 to 2013.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 12:12 AM IST|Source: IANS
Sri Lanka appoint Gary Kirsten as head coach of men's cricket teamPic credit: ICC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday announced the appointment of former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men's team, effective from April 15. 

Kirsten, who enjoyed a distinguished international career representing South Africa, served as the head coach of the India men's national team from 2008 to 2011 and the head coach of the South Africa men’s national team from 2011 to 2013.

"The appointment of the new head coach is part of Sri Lanka Cricket’s efforts to revamp the structure of the National High Performance Center," SLC said in a statement.

During his tenures with the respective teams, he guided both teams to achieve significant heights in international cricket, including India winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2011 and South Africa becoming the number 1 ranked team in all formats of the game during the year 2013.

Kirsten’s most recent engagement was with Cricket Namibia during the concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as a ‘consultant.’

During his playing career, which spanned from 1993 to 2004, Kirsten scored a total of 14,087 runs across Test and One Day International (ODI) formats, including 21 Test centuries and 13 ODI centuries.

His appointment with Sri Lanka Cricket will be for a two-year term ending on April 14, 2028.

Among Kirsten’s primary responsibilities will be guiding the Sri Lanka National Men’s Team in its preparation and campaign for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, which will be held in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. 

