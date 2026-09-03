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Sri Lanka braces for USD 20 million loss after Women's Champions Trophy shift to India: Report

The ICC Board ratified the relocation on Tuesday, ending Sri Lanka’s hopes of staging the event and delivering a significant economic setback to the country, which expected the tournament to generate substantial returns through tourism, commercial activity and global exposure.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Sri Lanka braces for USD 20 million loss after Women's Champions Trophy shift to India: Report
Image Credit: Sri Lanka Cricket

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sri Lanka braces for USD 20 million loss after Women's Champions Trophy shift to India: Report
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