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Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025: Full winners list across Test, ODI and T20I categories

The awards ceremony celebrated achievements across Test, ODI, and T20I formats; recognised contributions in domestic cricket; and bestowed Lifetime Achievement Awards upon four stalwarts of the game in the island nation.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025: Full winners list across Test, ODI and T20I categories
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sri Lanka Cricket Awards 2025: Full winners list across Test, ODI and T20I categories
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