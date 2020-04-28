Sri Lanka Cricket helps clubs, umpires affected due to COVID-19 outbreak

Delhi: With the game of Cricket coming to a complete halt due to the COVID–19 outbreak across the world, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday (April 27, 2020) decided to provide aid to the affected segments of Sri Lanka’s Cricketing community.

In an official press release, the Sri Lankan Cricket board said, "The SLC Executive Committee took a decision to grant its member clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) a sum of LKR 100,000, each, for the months of March and April 2020 to help upkeep the standards of the cricketing venues and infrastructure facilities."

They added, "Whilst, District Cricket Associations will also be given a grant of LKR 150,000 in order to help uplift the livelihood of the players of the district squads and its managerial staff, who are facing financial difficulties due to the current situation."

Under this measure, 11 member Clubs (ones, which maintain cricket grounds) and 26 District Cricket Associations will receive financial grants.

In the meantime, the SLC also provided a monetary advance of LKR 780,000 to the Umpires Association of Sri Lanka, as a relief measure.

As of 4 PM IST, Sri Lanka has reported over 588 COVID-19 confirmed cases while 7 people have died in the country due to the virus.