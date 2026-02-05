Sri Lanka Cricket warns PCB of 'Catastrophic' losses over India Boycott In T20 WC 2026, reminds past solidarity: Report

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has officially intervened in the escalating T20 World Cup diplomatic crisis, warning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that a boycott of the February 15 clash against India would trigger a massive financial disaster. Shammi Silva, President of SLC, wrote a detailed letter on Thursday urging Pakistan to reconsider their stance regarding the high-profile fixture scheduled for Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

The Economic Stakes

According to a report by the Sri Lankan publication Newswire, the SLC letter emphasized that all “commercial, operational, logistical, and security arrangements for the match” have been completed. This comprehensive preparation covers everything from hospitality planning to the active sale of match tickets.

Sri Lanka underscored that the public demand for tickets has reached unprecedented levels, creating significant commercial expectations. The report revealed that SLC warned the PCB that a refusal to take the field would lead to "catastrophic financial consequences" for the nation, specifically citing the “loss of anticipated tourism inflows and broader economic fallout.”

Real-World Impacts in Colombo

The threat of a boycott has already begun to damage the local economy. Industry sources indicate that Colombo is experiencing a wave of hotel cancellations:

Occupancy Projections: Hotels that had prepared for a surge in international visitors are now seeing their occupancy rates plummet.

Tourism Impact: The cancellation of travel plans by fans directly affects the revenue projected for the duration of the World Cup.

A Reminder of Reciprocity

In a move to appeal to the PCB’s sense of historical cooperation, SLC reminded Pakistan of Sri Lanka’s consistent support during sensitive times. The letter pointed out that Sri Lankan teams have toured Pakistan on multiple occasions despite challenging circumstances.

The most recent example occurred in November 2023, when the Sri Lankan white-ball squad continued their tour even after a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside an Islamabad judicial complex. This history of solidarity, dating back to the 2009 bus attack in Lahore, was highlighted as a reason for Pakistan to honor their commitment to the Colombo fixture.

Political Context of the Boycott

The current standoff was solidified on Wednesday when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the boycott during an Islamabad press conference. Sharif described the move as an act of solidarity with Bangladesh, who were removed from the tournament after declining to travel to India. While the PCB has not yet formally informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) of its final decision, the pressure from Sri Lanka adds a new layer of economic urgency to the negotiations. SLC remains eager to host the marquee event, noting that the infrastructure for the "most anticipated game" is fully operational and waiting for the players to arrive.