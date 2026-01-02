Sri Lanka Name 15-Member Squad For ICC U19 World Cup; Vimath Dinsara To Captain

Sri Lanka has officially unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The island nation will be aiming for a strong showing in the global tournament scheduled to begin on January 15.

Dinsara to Lead Sri Lanka’s Young Brigade

The Sri Lankan side will be captained by promising batter Vimath Dinsara, while Kavija Gamage has been named vice-captain. The squad features a balanced mix of emerging batting talent and reliable all-rounders, including Dinsara, Gamage, Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, and Chamika Heentigala.

Group A Challenge for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka have been drawn into Group A, where they will face defending champions Australia, along with Ireland and Japan. The Islanders will kick off their Under-19 World Cup campaign against Japan on January 17, aiming for a strong start in a competitive group.

The ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6. A total of 16 teams will compete in the tournament, including debutants Tanzania. The event will follow the traditional format, with four groups of four teams each, followed by the knockout stages. In total, 41 matches will be played over 23 days.

Key Fixtures and India’s Campaign

Defending champions Australia, who defeated India in the 2024 final, will begin their title defence against Ireland on January 16 in Windhoek. Meanwhile, five-time champions India will start their campaign on January 15 against the United States at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. India will then face Bangladesh on January 17 and New Zealand on January 24.

India’s Rich U19 World Cup Legacy

India remains the most successful team in Under-19 World Cup history, having lifted the trophy five times under the captaincy of Mohammad Kaif (2000), Virat Kohli (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012), Prithvi Shaw (2018) and Yash Dhull (2022).

Sri Lanka Squad for U19 World Cup: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heentigala, Adam Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Senuja Wekunagoda, Malintha Silva.