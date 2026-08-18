/Sri Lanka name Pasindu Sooriyabandara as concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal

For India, Rishabh Pant was the star with the bat as he made a stroke-filled 66 from 69 balls. Pant got to his 20th half-century while KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal also put in strong hands with 35 and 44, respectively. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando starred with four wickets as he tested the Indian batters with his shortish deliveries. Prabath Jayasuriya also picked three, while Lahiru Kumara and Keshara Nuwantha scalped two and one, respectively.