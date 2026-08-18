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Sri Lanka name Pasindu Sooriyabandara as concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal

Pasindu Sooriyabandara has been named Dinesh Chandimal’s concussion substitute for Sri Lanka in the first Test against India. The 26-year-old has also made his Test debut, becoming the fifth player to receive a maiden Test cap as a substitute.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
Sri Lanka name Pasindu Sooriyabandara as concussion substitute for Dinesh Chandimal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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