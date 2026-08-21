/Sri Lanka rope in two uncapped players for 2nd Test vs India after Galle loss

Following a heavy 165 run defeat in Galle, the home team finds itself dealing with an escalating fitness crisis as preparations ramp up for the second and final Test against India in Colombo on August 23. The selection panel has been forced into emergency changes, bringing in fresh reinforcements to address severe vulnerabilities in the batting lineup.
Injury Setbacks Rule Out Key Batters
The squad has suffered significant blows, with senior figures Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal both sidelined for the upcoming match. Following the conclusion of the series opener, head coach Gary Kirsten provided a stark update on the casualties, noting that Mendis sustained a 'proper hamstring injury' that will keep him out of action for an extended period.
Niroshan Dickwella has already been brought into the setup as a replacement. Meanwhile, Dinesh Chandimal suffered a heavy fall on the fourth day of the first Test, requiring hospital scans and triggering a mandatory seven day concussion protocol that officially rules him out. Pasindu Sooriyabandara had initially stepped in as his concussion substitute in Galle. Compounding these worries, Pathum Nissanka remains an extreme doubt for the encounter as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery.
Uncapped Replacements Form and Background
With resources stretched thin, the selectors have drafted uncapped players Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige into the national squad. Sahan Arachchige earned his promotion following a stellar display for Sri Lanka A against India A, where he captained the side and anchored the middle order with a resilient 127 in the second unofficial Test. Although his team suffered a 10 wicket defeat in that fixture, his standout century proved his readiness for international red ball competition.
Kamil Mishara brings white ball momentum directly into the longest format, fresh off a strong showing in the 2026 Lanka Premier League. On the exact day he received his senior call up, Mishara smashed an explosive 145 off just 72 deliveries in the Major Clubs T20 tournament. As Sri Lanka attempts to level the two match series starting August 23, these new faces will face an immediate trial by fire against a dominant Indian bowling attack.
Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige.
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