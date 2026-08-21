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Sri Lanka rope in two uncapped players for 2nd Test vs India after Galle loss

Following a heavy 165 run defeat in Galle, the home team finds itself dealing with an escalating fitness crisis as preparations ramp up for the second and final Test against India in Colombo on August 23.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 07:56 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Sri Lanka rope in two uncapped players for 2nd Test vs India after Galle loss
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Sri Lanka rope in two uncapped players for 2nd Test vs India after Galle loss
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