Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes U-turn on Team India ‘Superior Bats’ claim

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has issued a clarification after sparking controversy with remarks suggesting Indian cricketers were using “superior” or power-generating bats during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The left-hander said his comments were misinterpreted and were actually intended as praise for India’s advanced cricket infrastructure and bat manufacturing standards, not an allegation of wrongdoing.

Why Rajapaksa’s Bat Comments Triggered Debate

In the middle of a high-stakes ICC tournament, even a hint of equipment advantage can ignite global debate. Rajapaksa’s initial interview remarks suggested that Indian players had access to bats that produced extra power and were unavailable to others, prompting speculation around fairness and compliance with ICC rules. However, the Sri Lankan batter quickly moved to calm the storm. “My point was meant as praise… Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards,” Rajapaksa wrote on social media, adding that parts of his interview were “lost in translation.” The clarification effectively shut down any suggestion of bat tampering.

What Do ICC Rules Say About Cricket Bats?

Under ICC regulations:

Bats must be made entirely of wood.

Umpires conduct routine inspections.

Any structural modification, including artificial layers, is prohibited.

There has been no official complaint filed against India, and neither the ICC nor the Indian team has responded, indicating the governing body sees no immediate issue.

The Reality Behind “Superior” Player Bats

Rajapaksa’s observation does contain a technical truth that often escapes casual fans: elite international cricketers use highly customised bats. These “player edition” bats are designed around:

Preferred weight distribution

Enhanced pick-up

Specific spine thickness

Edge profiles for power hitting

For example, many modern white-ball batters favour the duckbill profile, which shifts mass lower in the blade to improve bat speed without increasing weight. This is not exclusive to India. Leading bat manufacturers across England, Australia, and New Zealand offer similar customisation for contracted players. The difference lies in India’s ecosystem. With the IPL driving innovation and financial muscle, Indian bat makers operate at the cutting edge of design, often working directly with top players to refine performance.

Not the First Controversy Around Team India

Indian cricket has previously faced unusual claims during global tournaments. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, former Pakistan captain Hasan Raza suggested Indian bowlers were receiving different balls that aided swing. The remark drew swift criticism from cricket greats. Wasim Akram famously quipped that he would “love to have what they’re having,” while Shoaib Malik urged critics to learn from India instead of assuming foul play. The pattern is familiar: dominance breeds suspicion.

India entered the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites, powered by aggressive batting and deep squad strength. When performances are this strong, narratives around technological or tactical advantage tend to follow. But experts largely agree that India’s edge comes from structure, not shortcuts.