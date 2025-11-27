Advertisement
Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka To Lead Defending Champions Dubai Capitals In ILT20 2025-26

Defending champions Dubai Capitals have named Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka as their captain for the upcoming Season 4 of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka To Lead Defending Champions Dubai Capitals In ILT20 2025-26

Defending champions Dubai Capitals have named Sri Lankan star Dasun Shanaka as their captain for the upcoming Season 4 of the International League T20 (ILT20). The franchise has placed its trust in Shanaka’s proven leadership qualities and strong T20 credentials.

A dynamic all-rounder and former Sri Lanka captain, Shanaka has accumulated 1,659 runs and 41 wickets in 117 T20 matches. He played a key role in the franchise’s triumphant Season 3 campaign and now steps into the leadership role as Dubai Capitals aim to secure back-to-back titles in the 2025-26 edition.

Shanaka expressed gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, saying:
“It is a huge honour to lead Dubai Capitals. The franchise has shown great belief in me, and I’m eager to take on this challenge. We have a talented and fearless squad, and I am confident we can entertain our fans and compete strongly again this season.”

Head coach Hemang Badani praised Shanaka’s influence:
“Dasun brings composure, intent and a strong tactical understanding of the game. He sets high standards, and the team naturally follows his lead. With the squad we have built and the mindset we carry, we look forward to another successful ILT20 season.”

ILT20 Season 4 will begin in December in the UAE, with Dubai Capitals opening their campaign against Desert Vipers on Tuesday, December 2.

About Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals is a professional cricket franchise owned by the GMR Group, competing in the International League T20, the UAE’s premier T20 competition launched in 2023. After lifting their maiden title in Season 3, the Capitals enter Season 4 as strong contenders once again. Under newly appointed captain Dasun Shanaka and head coach Hemang Badani, the team features a powerful mix of international stars, including Rovman Powell, Tymal Mills, Scott Currie, Jimmy Neesham and Gulbadin Naib.

Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey

