Sri Lanka Tour Of Pakistan In Jeopardy As Eight Players Opt To Return Home After Islamabad Blast

The Sri Lanka men's cricket team’s tour of Pakistan faces uncertainty after eight of the 16 squad members decided to return home following a suicide bomb blast in Islamabad on Tuesday. The incident has reignited security concerns among the players and officials, as reported by Telecom Asia Sport.

According to the report, the players are set to fly back home on Thursday, just hours before the scheduled second ODI in Rawalpindi. The match is now likely to be postponed, putting the remainder of the series in jeopardy.

Sources within Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) revealed that the players had initially agreed to continue the tour after assurances of safety from Pakistani authorities. However, following internal discussions, several members of the squad expressed reluctance to proceed. Despite warnings from SLC that any player pulling out could face a two-year ban, eight members stood firm on their decision to withdraw from the series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as the country’s Interior Minister, met the Sri Lankan players at their Islamabad hotel and reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring full security. He also met Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Rear Admiral (R) Fred Siriweera, who expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

Nonetheless, the players remained uneasy, citing safety concerns following Tuesday’s blast, which claimed 12 lives and injured several others. A separate terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Wana region the same day added to the growing apprehension.

The Sri Lankan team, led by Charith Asalanka, was scheduled to play three ODIs in Rawalpindi, followed by participation in a Tri-series involving Pakistan and Zimbabwe beginning November 19. PCB sources indicated that if the current situation escalates, the board may consider rescheduling the Tri-series.

The incident has brought back painful memories for Sri Lanka, who were the target of a terror attack during their 2009 tour of Pakistan. The team bus was ambushed near Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, injuring several players and killing eight policemen. That tragic event led to a six-year suspension of international cricket in Pakistan.

Since its revival, Pakistan has successfully hosted multiple international teams, including England, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia, in what had been viewed as a major step toward restoring its reputation as a safe venue for international cricket.