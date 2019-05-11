close

ICC

Sri Lanka video analyst Sanath Jayasundara charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Jayasundara has been given 14 days to respond to the charges. 

Image Credits: ICC official website

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sri Lanka video analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasundara has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect. 

The charges leveled against Jayasundara are as follows:

Article 2.1.3 – offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match. 
                 
Article 2.4.7 – obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code

OR (in the alternative to Article 2.1.3)

Article 2..1.1 – contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match

Jayasundara has been given 14 days to respond to the charges. 

