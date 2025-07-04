Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Best Dream11 Team, Pitch Report & Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka shifts to the second ODI on July 5 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, fantasy cricket users on Dream11 are gearing up for another competitive contest. With Sri Lanka taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the first ODI served as a goldmine of insights for Dream11 players. From Charith Asalanka’s captain’s knock to Wanindu Hasaranga’s match-winning spell, several players put up fantasy-worthy performances. This article dives into player analysis, top Dream11 picks, probable playing XIs, pitch conditions, and fantasy team combinations to help you make informed decisions for your Dream11 SL vs BAN 2nd ODI fantasy team.

Recap: What Happened in the First ODI?

Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 77-run victory in the first ODI. After being reduced to 29 for 3, captain Charith Asalanka scored a gritty 106 to lift the hosts to 244. Bangladesh started well in response but suffered a historic collapse from 100 for 1 to 105 for 8 within just 20 balls. Wanindu Hasaranga (4/10) and Kamindu Mendis (3/19) exploited the conditions perfectly, triggering the meltdown.

For fantasy users, the game delivered big points from key Sri Lankan players, while Bangladesh’s top-order collapse meant minimal returns from their main batters.

SL vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Pitch and Weather Report

The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, a venue known for aiding spinners as the game progresses. The surface is expected to offer early assistance to pacers, but spinners will come into play after the first 10-15 overs. The average first-innings score is around 260.

Weather-wise, conditions are expected to remain humid and cloudy, with a slight chance of showers. However, a full game is anticipated.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks

Charith Asalanka (SL) – Must-Have

Scored 106 in the 1st ODI

Strong record at this venue: 4 centuries at R. Premadasa

Plays spin well and anchors innings under pressure

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) – Game Changer

Picked up 4 wickets for just 10 runs

Lethal in middle overs, especially on turning tracks

Provides fantasy points with both bat and ball

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Economical and effective

Key role in containing runs and picking wickets during the death

Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

Took 4 wickets in 1st ODI

Returning from injury but looked sharp and effective

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN)

All-round potential with bat and ball

Although dismissed cheaply, remains a valuable fantasy asset

Pathum Nissanka (SL)

Dismissed for a duck in the 1st ODI but has been in great form

Scored twin centuries in the Test series

High ceiling player, ideal for head-to-head and small leagues

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Small Leagues

Captain: Charith Asalanka

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Grand Leagues

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Differential Options

Kamindu Mendis (SL): Can bowl both left-arm orthodox and off-spin

Jaker Ali (BAN): Scored a fighting fifty in the lower order

SL vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Suggestions

Small League Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Litton Das

Batters: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Najmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Jaker Ali

Batters: Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Charith Asalanka (VC), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib