Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: When and Where to Watch the Match Live – Full Streaming and Broadcast Details

The second One-Day International between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday, 5 July 2025, at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST. After a dominant performance in the first ODI, Sri Lanka hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Bangladesh, reeling from a dramatic collapse, face a must-win situation in the second game to keep the series alive.

Where Can You Watch the SL vs BAN 2nd ODI Live on TV?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket fans can tune into the appropriate Sony Sports channels in their region to catch the full match, from pre-match analysis to the final ball.

Make sure to check your local listings for the correct Sony Sports channel broadcasting the match in your language and region.

How to Stream the 2nd ODI Between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh Online?

For viewers who prefer to stream the match online, there are two major options:

SonyLIV App and Website:

Official streaming partner in India.

Offers full HD coverage with multi-language commentary.

Available on Android, iOS, smart TVs, and web browsers.

FanCode App and Website:

Offers flexible subscription packages.

Great alternative for mobile-first users.

Provides match highlights, ball-by-ball updates, and in-depth statistics.

Both platforms will stream the match live and uninterrupted, making it easy for users to watch on-the-go or from the comfort of home.

What Devices Can Be Used to Watch the Match Online?

You can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI live stream on a variety of devices:

Smartphones and Tablets (iOS & Android)

Smart TVs (Sony, Samsung, LG, etc.)

Laptops and Desktops (via browser)

Streaming Devices (Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast, Apple TV)

All you need is a stable internet connection and a subscription to SonyLIV or FanCode.

Why Is This Match Worth Watching Live?

The second ODI comes with high stakes. Sri Lanka, buoyed by Charith Asalanka’s century and a sensational bowling performance by Wanindu Hasaranga, will look to seal the series. Bangladesh, who collapsed from 100/1 to 105/8 in just 20 balls during the first ODI, will be desperate to bounce back.

Key players like Tanzid Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, and Jaker Ali showed promise despite the loss, and fans can expect a strong response from the visitors.

For those watching live, the match promises drama, momentum swings, and possibly another standout performance from the Sri Lankan captain at his favorite venue.

What Are the Full Squads for the 2nd ODI?

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud

How Can Fans Stay Updated if They Miss the Live Broadcast?

For those unable to watch live, both SonyLIV and FanCode will offer:

Full match highlights

Short video clips of key moments

Ball-by-ball updates and expert commentary

Scorecards and player stats