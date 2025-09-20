Advertisement
SL VS BAN LIVE STREAMING

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming, Telecast, Match Timings And Details

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage kicked off with a thrilling clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, September 20, 2025. Both teams are eager to begin the Super 4 stage with a victory as they push towards a place in the grand final.

Live Telecast in India

Cricket fans in India can catch the action live on the Sony Sports Network. Coverage will be available on multiple language feeds, including:

Sony Sports 1 (English)

Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)

Sony Sports 4/5 (Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages)

Live Streaming Online

For digital viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Subscribers can enjoy seamless coverage, highlights, and analysis. The match will also be available on FanCode, offering an additional streaming option for fans across India.

Global Viewers

Bangladesh: T Sports and Gazi TV (GTV) are expected to broadcast the match.

Sri Lanka: Local fans can tune into SLRC Channel Eye.

UK & USA: Viewers can follow the action through broadcasting partners listed under the Asia Cup 2025 global rights. (Check local listings or Wisden’s broadcast guide for updates.)

Match Details

Fixture: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super 4 Match 1

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 8:00 PM IST (Toss at 7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Why This Match Matters

Sri Lanka enters the Super 4 unbeaten in the group stage, riding on the form of Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. Bangladesh, meanwhile, secured its spot after a thrilling win over Afghanistan and will look to build momentum. With both sides eyeing a strong start, this clash promises to set the tone for the Super 4 stage. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

