Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Series 2025: Where To Watch Live, Match Timings, Key Players & Predictions

As Sri Lanka gears up to host Bangladesh for a much-anticipated three-match T20I series starting July 10, the spotlight shifts sharply to Maheesh Theekshana, who will lead the Lankan bowling charge in the absence of the injured Wanindu Hasaranga. The series promises thrilling action across Kandy, Dambulla, and Colombo — and fans can catch all matches live at 7:00 PM IST on SonyLIV, FanCode, and the Sony Sports Network in India.

Why is Wanindu Hasaranga Missing the SL vs BAN T20I Series?

Sri Lanka suffered a major blow ahead of the T20I leg as Wanindu Hasaranga, their premier spinner and a consistent match-winner, was ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained while batting in the third ODI. Hasaranga’s absence not only weakens the spin department but also removes a key all-rounder from the middle order. He was Sri Lanka’s top wicket-taker in the ODI series, bagging 9 wickets at a stunning average under 12.

Who is Leading the Charge for Sri Lanka in Hasaranga's Absence?

Maheesh Theekshana steps up as the leader of the spin attack. Though wicketless in the third ODI, his economical spell of 0/18 in six overs played a pivotal role in defending 285. Theekshana has been in stellar form, finishing as Rajasthan Royals’ joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025 alongside Hasaranga and Jofra Archer.

Currently ranked eighth in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, Theekshana will be expected to control the middle overs and strike at crucial moments — especially against a Bangladesh side hungry for redemption.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I 2025 Live in India?

Live Streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps & websites

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network TV channels

Match Timings: 7:00 PM IST on July 10, 13 & 16

Venues:

1st T20I – Pallekele International Stadium

2nd T20I – Rangiri Dambulla Stadium

3rd T20I – R. Premadasa Stadium

Can Bangladesh Bounce Back in the T20 Format?

After losing the Test (0-1) and ODI (1-2) series, Bangladesh faces a crucial test in the shortest format. Skipper Litton Das will need to rally a side that has talent but lacks consistency. With big hitters like Towhid Hridoy and pace threats like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, Bangladesh have the arsenal to challenge Sri Lanka — but execution will be key.

Who are the Players to Watch in the SL vs BAN T20Is?

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

The skipper has been Sri Lanka’s batting mainstay across formats. With over 1200 T20I runs and a calm head under pressure, Asalanka will be vital at No. 3 or 4.

Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

The left-arm pacer is Bangladesh’s death-overs specialist. With 134 wickets in 107 T20I innings, his variations could trouble even set batters late in the innings.

Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka)

A spin wizard in the powerplay and middle overs, Theekshana’s ability to choke run flow while picking key wickets could define the series.

What Does History Say About SL vs BAN T20 Encounters?

In 17 head-to-head T20Is, Sri Lanka leads 11-6. At home, they’ve traditionally held the upper hand with superior spin options and more experience in crunch games. However, Bangladesh has improved significantly in T20s in recent years, making this series far more competitive than numbers suggest.

What Are the Match Predictions for the 1st T20I?

Scenario 1: Sri Lanka bat first

Powerplay: 40-50

Total: 155-165

Likely Result: Sri Lanka win

Scenario 2: Bangladesh bat first

Powerplay: 45-55

Total: 150-160

Likely Result: Bangladesh win

Toss will be crucial. The side batting first is expected to have an edge on Kandy’s slightly slower pitch.

What’s at Stake in the SL vs BAN T20 Series?

For Sri Lanka, a clean sweep will complete a dominant all-format series win and set the tone ahead of the Asia Cup. For Bangladesh, it’s a chance to salvage pride, experiment with fresh talent, and gain momentum heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers.