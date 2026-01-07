Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL vs PAK 1st T20I Live In India On TV And Online?

Pakistan begin their three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in Dambulla on January 7, with far more at stake than an opening win. This series is a direct rehearsal for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where Pakistan will play all their group matches on Sri Lankan soil. Conditions, combinations and momentum make this clash crucial, not cosmetic. The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I starts at 7 PM IST at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, a venue known for gripping spinners and testing batters under lights.

Where can fans watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I live in India?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Indian fans face a familiar challenge. There is no television broadcast for Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in India.

However, live streaming of SL vs PAK 1st T20I will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website through a paid subscription. The match begins at 7 PM IST, with pre-match coverage expected shortly before toss time.

For cord-cutters and mobile-first viewers, FanCode remains the only legal option to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live in India.

How does the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I head-to-head shape expectations?

Pakistan enter the contest with a clear historical edge. In 27 T20Is between the sides, Pakistan lead 16-11. The dominance is even sharper in Sri Lanka, where the hosts have managed just two wins in six T20Is against the Men in Green.

Notably, the last time Sri Lanka hosted Pakistan in a T20I series was back in 2015, underlining the rarity of this matchup on Lankan soil. Pakistan’s adaptability to conditions has often been the difference.

Why is this series vital for T20 World Cup 2026 preparation?

Pakistan’s roadmap to the T20 World Cup 2026 runs straight through Sri Lanka. Playing a full bilateral series here allows them to fine-tune batting depth, death bowling combinations and spin usage under match pressure.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are still searching for balance and consistency. With six T20Is lined up before the World Cup, three against Pakistan and three against England, this series is about settling roles rather than experimenting blindly.

Recent history adds context. Just last month, both teams featured in a T20I tri-series alongside Zimbabwe, which Pakistan won by beating Sri Lanka in the final. That result still lingers.

Which players and combinations will define the SL vs PAK contest?

Sri Lanka’s core revolves around Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka, while Wanindu Hasaranga remains their biggest match-winner on spin-friendly tracks like Dambulla.

Pakistan, led by Salman Agha, bring a blend of youth and experience. Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman at the top set the tempo, while Naseem Shah’s pace and Shadab Khan’s all-round value offer control in key phases.

Expected Playing XIs suggest both sides are close to their preferred World Cup combinations rather than experimental line-ups.

What should fans expect from the Dambulla pitch tonight?

The Rangiri Dambulla surface traditionally slows down as the game progresses. Spinners and change-of-pace bowlers often dictate outcomes, making middle-over control decisive. Teams batting first generally aim for 165-plus to feel safe.