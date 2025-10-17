Sri Lanka vs South Africa Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: Live Streaming, Telecast, and Viewing Guide

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 brings another high-stakes clash as Sri Lanka Women take on South Africa Women in a crucial league-stage encounter at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Scheduled for Friday, October 17, at 3:00 PM IST, this match is vital for both teams: South Africa aims to strengthen their semi-final bid, while Sri Lanka chases their first win of the tournament.

Fans eager to follow every boundary, wicket, and strategic twist will find multiple live streaming and broadcast options, making this a must-watch match for women’s cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When and Where to Watch: Live Streaming Details

For viewers in India and across the globe, catching this match live is simple:

Date & Time: Friday, 17 October 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

With these options, fans can enjoy real-time action from Colombo, whether on TV or mobile devices, ensuring no crucial moment is missed. For global viewers, JioHotstar provides seamless streaming, including pre-match analysis, live scores, and expert commentary.

Match Preview: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

South Africa Women are coming off impressive victories over New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh after losing their opener to England. With captain Laura Wolvaardt leading a balanced squad including Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, and Chloe Tryon, the Proteas are determined to secure a semi-final spot. Their consistent form makes them favorites in this encounter.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women, led by Chamari Athapaththu, have struggled in the tournament. With no wins and two rain-abandoned matches, the co-hosts sit seventh on the points table. To stay alive in the competition, Sri Lanka will need a standout performance from Athapaththu, alongside contributions from Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunarathne.

Why Live Streaming Is Essential for This Match

The unpredictability of weather in Colombo adds an extra layer of excitement. Rain could disrupt play, making live streaming the ideal way to stay updated with real-time scores, live commentary, and expert analysis. Fans at home or on the move can follow the match seamlessly, avoiding delays or missed moments.

Moreover, streaming platforms like JioHotstar provide additional features such as ball-by-ball updates, player statistics, and interactive match highlights, ensuring viewers get an immersive experience beyond traditional telecast.

Key Players to Watch

Laura Wolvaardt (SA): The captain anchors the South African batting lineup.

Marizanne Kapp (SA): All-rounder capable of turning games with bat and ball.

Chamari Athapaththu (SL): Explosive opener and Sri Lanka’s main hope.

Inoka Ranaweera (SL): Experienced spinner who could trouble South Africa’s batters.

Tracking these players through live streaming allows fans to witness game-changing moments as they happen.

Head-to-Head Insights

Historically, South Africa has dominated the fixture with 16 wins in 25 matches. Sri Lanka has six wins, and three encounters ended in no result. With live streaming, fans can see whether Sri Lanka can defy the odds or if South Africa continues their dominance, providing thrilling on-field drama in real time.

How to Access Live Streaming

Star Sports Network: Live TV broadcast with full commentary and analysis.

JioHotstar: Mobile app and website streaming, featuring live scores, expert insights, and instant replays.

Global Access: International cricket fans can use VPNs or official ICC streaming partners to follow the match live.

This ensures everyone, from casual fans to cricket enthusiasts, can stay connected to the Women’s World Cup 2025 action without missing a single ball.