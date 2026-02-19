Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Free LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 live in India, Sri Lanka and across the world on TV and online?
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE streaming, telecast and match time in India. Watch SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 clash live today.
- Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe battle for Group B supremacy despite already reaching the Super Eight stage.
- Colombo’s spin-friendly surface and toss advantage could dictate match strategy.
- Zimbabwe’s pace attack vs Sri Lanka’s spin strength sets up a tactical showdown.
Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe today, February 19, in Colombo with both teams already through to the Super Eight stage of the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Yet this Group B finale still carries weight. The winner finishes top of the group, gains momentum, and may secure a more favourable Super Eight pathway. For fans in India, the match begins at 3:00 PM IST and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar.
Why does Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe still matter despite qualification?
Even without elimination stakes, this fixture is a momentum builder and a tactical rehearsal.
- Group winner likely avoids tougher Super Eight matchups
- Opportunity to test combinations under pressure
- Chance to sustain winning rhythm before knockout-style games
Sri Lanka, as co-hosts, will want to maintain dominance at home. Zimbabwe aim to prove their surge is no fluke.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe LIVE in India?
Match: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Start Time: 3:00 PM IST (Toss: 2:30 PM IST)
TV Broadcast (India):
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 & HD variants (multi-language)
Live Streaming:
JioHotstar app & website (mobile vertical feed and 4K support)
How can fans watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe worldwide?
Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, ThePapare channels, Dialog Play app
UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, NOW
USA & Canada: Willow TV
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Prime Video
MENA & UAE: CricLife Max, StarzPlay
Rest of the World: ICC.tv & ICC mobile app (where no local broadcaster exists)
Which team enters in better form?
Both sides arrive unbeaten and brimming with confidence after defeating tournament favourites Australia.
Sri Lanka
- 3 wins in 3 matches
- Pathum Nissanka smashed 113* off 52 vs Australia
- Strong spin attack suited to Colombo conditions
Zimbabwe
- Historic Super Eight qualification after missing 2024 edition
- Shock 23-run win over Australia
- Disciplined bowling and fearless batting approach
Zimbabwe’s resurgence has been one of the tournament’s standout stories.
What are the key team news and injury updates?
Sri Lanka
- Matheesha Pathirana ruled out (muscle strain)
- Dilshan Madushanka added to squad
- Pramod Madushan likely to feature
Zimbabwe
- Richard Ngarava expected to return
- Blessing Muzarabani leads attack with 9 wickets
- Muzarabani’s bounce could test Sri Lanka’s top order early.
What does head-to-head history say?
- Matches: 11
- Sri Lanka wins: 8
- Zimbabwe wins: 3
- T20 World Cup wins: SL 2, ZIM 0
While Sri Lanka dominate historically, Zimbabwe’s recent progress has narrowed the gap.
How will Colombo pitch and weather influence the match?
- Surface: Tacky and slow, assisting spin
- Weather: Thunderstorms possible
- Toss Trend: Teams batting first have won all four matches here
Afternoon conditions remove dew, making first innings runs crucial.
Who are the players to watch today?
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis
Zimbabwe: Blessing Muzarabani, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Hasaranga vs Raza could define the middle overs battle.
What this match means heading into the Super Eight
Sri Lanka look like a well-balanced unit thriving in home conditions. Zimbabwe bring momentum, belief, and pace bowling firepower. Beyond points, this clash shapes confidence and tactical clarity ahead of tougher challenges.
