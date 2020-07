Colombo: Sri Lanka woman cricketer Sripali Weerakkody on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) announced to retire from the international cricket with immediate effect.

"I have decided to call it a day. So I feel this is the right time for me," Sripali was quoted by Sri Lanka Cricket in the official statement.

She expressed, "The decision to retire was a personal decision."

The 34-year old fast bowling all-rounder represented the international side in 89 ODIs and 58 T20 internationals.