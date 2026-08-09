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Sri Lankan players form new association ahead of India series, name Kusal Mendis president

The formation of the SLPCA comes at a landmark time for Sri Lankan cricket, following a sustained period of positive progress and reform across the sport in the country, including the work of the game's transformation committee to strengthen governance and modernise the domestic structure," said a SLCPA statement on Saturday.

Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Sri Lankan players form new association ahead of India series, name Kusal Mendis president
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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Sri Lankan players form new association ahead of India series, name Kusal Mendis president
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