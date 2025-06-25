SRK VS Salman On The Cards? Salman Khan Steps In Cricketing World, Joins Delhi Franchise

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is stepping into the world of cricket as the newest franchise owner in the rapidly growing Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The actor has taken ownership of the New Delhi team, which joins the league for its third season, marking a significant expansion for the T10 tennis ball tournament. Following in the footsteps of fellow film industry stars like Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru Strikers), Suriya (Chennai Singams), Ram Charan (Falcon Risers Hyderabad), Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Tigers of Kolkata), Amitabh Bachchan (Majhi Mumbai), and Akshay Kumar (Srinagar ke Veer), Salman Khan brings his star power to the ISPL stage.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 59-year-old actor wrote, “Excited to begin this street to stadium cricket journey with ISPL.” Fans were quick to react, flooding the post with applause and fire emojis in celebration.

About The League

Launched in March 2024, the ISPL is India’s first-of-its-kind tennis ball cricket league, showcasing raw talent from the grassroots level. The tournament has already captured the nation's attention, with Season 2 setting records in television viewership — over 28 million people tuned in, reflecting a staggering 47% growth from its debut season. The league crowned Majhi Mumbai, owned by Amitabh Bachchan, as the champions last season.

The ISPL’s unique blend of sports and entertainment continues to attract major names. Under the mentorship of former India head coach Ravi Shastri, the league not only offers thrilling street-style cricket but also nurtures emerging players. Rising stars like Abhishek Dalhor, Sagar Ali, Rajat Mundhe, Ketan Mhatre, Jagannath Sarkar, and Fardeen Kazi have gained nationwide attention with Dalhor even earning a place as a net bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025.

Speaking about his association with the ISPL, Salman Khan expressed his enthusiasm: "Cricket is a heartbeat that echoes through every street in India and when that energy reaches the stadium, leagues like ISPL are born. I have always been passionate about the game and I’m thrilled to join ISPL as this unique league not only promotes grassroots cricket in India but also empowers talented players by providing them with a valuable platform. This is just the beginning as Season 3 unfolds, fans will get to know more about the team and build a deeper connection."

With New Delhi added to its roster, the ISPL now features six major city-based teams: Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar, and now New Delhi. As the third season approaches, expectations are high for another action-packed showcase of India’s street cricket spirit, now under the spotlight of some of its biggest superstars