St Lucia Kings Script Historic Chase, Hand Warriors First 200-Plus Run Defense Failure In CPL

The 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) delivered yet another high-voltage encounter as the St Lucia Kings pulled off one of the most remarkable chases in the tournament’s history. Their victory came at the expense of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who not only squandered a dominant position but also walked away with an unwanted record for the very first time in CPL history.

Shepherd’s Power Show Sets the Stage

Guyana Amazon Warriors looked in complete control during the first innings, piling up a mammoth 202 runs. The highlight of their innings was an electrifying knock from Romario Shepherd, who unleashed his brute force to dismantle the Kings’ bowling attack. His blitzkrieg innings brought the crowd alive and seemed to have put the Warriors on course for a comfortable win.

Kings’ Stunning Fightback

But the St Lucia Kings, known for their resilience, had other plans. Chasing over 200 is always a daunting task in the CPL, yet the Kings approached the innings with calculated aggression. Their top and middle order stepped up collectively, refusing to bow down to the pressure of the steep target. In the end, they completed a record chase, turning the match on its head and leaving the Warriors shell-shocked.

An Unwanted Record for the Warriors

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the loss was doubly painful. Despite setting a target of 202, they became the first team in CPL history to fail to defend a score above 200. For a side that has been among the most consistent performers in the league, the unwanted milestone will sting deeply.

Kings Carry Momentum

This win further cements the St Lucia Kings’ reputation as CPL’s comeback specialists. After winning their maiden title in 2024, they have continued to play with confidence and composure, showing that they are no longer underdogs but genuine title contenders year after year.

The result will go down as one of the defining moments of the 2025 CPL season, a game where individual brilliance met collective resilience, and history was rewritten in dramatic style.