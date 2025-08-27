Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952425https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/st-lucia-kings-script-historic-chase-hand-warriors-first-200-plus-run-defense-failure-in-cpl-2952425.html
NewsCricket
ST LUCIA KINGS VS GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS CPL 2025

St Lucia Kings Script Historic Chase, Hand Warriors First 200-Plus Run Defense Failure In CPL

The 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) delivered yet another high-voltage encounter as the St Lucia Kings pulled off one of the most remarkable chases in the tournament’s history. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 07:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

St Lucia Kings Script Historic Chase, Hand Warriors First 200-Plus Run Defense Failure In CPLImage Credit:- X

The 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) delivered yet another high-voltage encounter as the St Lucia Kings pulled off one of the most remarkable chases in the tournament’s history. Their victory came at the expense of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who not only squandered a dominant position but also walked away with an unwanted record for the very first time in CPL history.

Shepherd’s Power Show Sets the Stage

Guyana Amazon Warriors looked in complete control during the first innings, piling up a mammoth 202 runs. The highlight of their innings was an electrifying knock from Romario Shepherd, who unleashed his brute force to dismantle the Kings’ bowling attack. His blitzkrieg innings brought the crowd alive and seemed to have put the Warriors on course for a comfortable win.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kings’ Stunning Fightback

But the St Lucia Kings, known for their resilience, had other plans. Chasing over 200 is always a daunting task in the CPL, yet the Kings approached the innings with calculated aggression. Their top and middle order stepped up collectively, refusing to bow down to the pressure of the steep target. In the end, they completed a record chase, turning the match on its head and leaving the Warriors shell-shocked.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics

 

An Unwanted Record for the Warriors

For the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the loss was doubly painful. Despite setting a target of 202, they became the first team in CPL history to fail to defend a score above 200. For a side that has been among the most consistent performers in the league, the unwanted milestone will sting deeply.

Kings Carry Momentum

This win further cements the St Lucia Kings’ reputation as CPL’s comeback specialists. After winning their maiden title in 2024, they have continued to play with confidence and composure, showing that they are no longer underdogs but genuine title contenders year after year.

The result will go down as one of the defining moments of the 2025 CPL season, a game where individual brilliance met collective resilience, and history was rewritten in dramatic style. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK