Star All-Rounder Returns As Australia Announce Squad For WTC Final Against South Africa

Star all-rounder Cameron Green is set for Test return after back surgery as he was named in Australia's 15-member squad for the World Test Championship Final against South Africa, which will be played at Lord's from June 11.

Skipper Pat Cummins, experienced quick Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Cameron Green are among the inclusions as Australia announced a full-strength squad for the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's.

The 25-year-old Green is set to make his first Test appearance in more than 12 months after recovering from back surgery. He last played a Test in March 2024.

Apart from Green, skipper Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood, who both missed the Champions Trophy due to injuries and later made their competitive comeback in IPL 2025, have also been named in the Australia squad.

Australia's squad is full of experience and at full strength for the Proteas' clash with Cummins joined by fellow quicks Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Hazlewood in a 15-player squad that also has two spinning options in Nathan Lyon and Matt Kuhnemann.

Meanwhile, teenager Sam Konstas is also included, with Green and fellow all-rounder Beau Webster battling it out with key batters Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head and Josh Inglis for a spot in the XI.

On the other hand, Inglis can provide support for first-choice keeper Alex Carey, while Brendan Doggett will travel with the squad as a reserve.

The same squad of 15 will also travel to the Caribbean for the three-match series against the West Indies that will commence from June 26.

Selection Chair George Bailey feels Australia have a well-balanced squad at their disposal and is confident his side can claim back-to-back World Test Championship titles.

"We are fortunate and looking forward to having Pat (Cummins), Josh (Hazlewood) and Cam (Green) back in the squad. The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade," Bailey said.

"Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship. It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord’s," he added.

Australia can make changes to their squad prior to the final with approval from the ICC Event Technical Committee.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Travelling Reserve: Brendan Dogget