Star All-Rounder Returns As Sri Lanka Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2025; Check Complete Team

Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. Charith Asalanka will lead the Sri Lankan squad which will see the return of star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga after injury.

The 28-year-old Hasaranga had injured himself during the island nation's series against Bangladesh, and isn't a part of their tour of Zimbabwe, but is expected to be fit for the Asia premier cricket tournament.

The spin-bowling all-rounder replaces Dushan Hemantha from the squad announced for the Zimbabwe series, while uncapped batter Vishen Halambage has been left out in the only other change from that squad.

Apart from Hasaranga, Sri Lanka have a number of pace bowling all-round options at their disposal, including Chamika Karunaratne, and former skipper Dasun Shanaka. Meanwhile, along with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage, Hasaranga will make up for their premier spin bowling options for the tournament.





Sri Lanka T20I Squad announced for the Asia Cup 2025

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025.



Sri Lanka T20I Squad announced for the Asia Cup 2025

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Panel has named the following squad for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025.

Notably, Sri Lanka are the second most successful side in Asia Cup, having won the tournament on six occasions, with their most recent win coming in 2022. They had made the final of the previous Asia Cup, in 2023 when suffered a crushing defeat against India.

Sri Lanka are slotted in Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 along with Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. They will kick start their campaign on September 13 against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Squad For Asia Cup 2025

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana