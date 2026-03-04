Star India Pacer ruled out before big clash; 22-Year-Old named as replacement, BCCI issues official statement

The Indian Women’s cricket team has been dealt a significant blow ahead of their one off pink ball Test against Australia at the WACA ground. Experienced 30 year old pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the match, which is scheduled to begin on March 6. The decision is not due to an injury but is a strategic move by the management to handle her physical conditioning.

Workload Management for Renuka

The BCCI confirmed that the seamer is being rested to ensure her long term availability for the national side. In an official statement released on March 3, the board clarified the situation: "To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress."

A Golden Opportunity for Kashvee Gautam

In her absence, 22 year old Kashvee Gautam has been named as the replacement. While Kashvee featured in the recently concluded ODI series, where she claimed three wickets and showed her prowess with the bat by scoring 43 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, she is yet to make her debut in the longest format of the game.

Historical Context and Head-to-Head

India faces a steep mountain to climb in Perth, as the team has never won a Test match on Australian soil. Their solitary Test victory against the Aussies occurred in December 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Historically, Australia has dominated the encounter with four wins, while six matches have resulted in draws. The last time these two sides met for a Test in Perth was January 1997, a game the hosts won by 147 runs.

Updated Team Lists

India Women’s Test Squad:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Kranti Gaud, Kashvee Gautam.

Australia Women’s Test Squad:

The hosts also face injury concerns, as new all format captain Sophie Molineux is sidelined. Maitlan Brown has been called up as a replacement for the injured Kim Garth and is expected to debut.

Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.