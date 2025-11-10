Star Pacer Ruled Out As Zimbabwe Name Squad For Pakistan Tri-Series; Check Complete Team

Zimbabwe have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Pakistan, which also features Sri Lanka. The tri-series in Pakistan will serve as vital preparation time for all three teams for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

The squad sees just one change from the group that recently faced Afghanistan in a home series. Pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been ruled out due to a back injury. Uncapped quick Newman Nyamhuri earns a call-up as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza will continue to lead the side, which features experienced names including Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, and veteran Brendan Taylor, who makes a return to the national setup.



Zimbabwe will open their campaign against hosts Pakistan in Rawalpindi on 17 November, before facing Sri Lanka at the same venue on 19 November. The Sikandar Raza-led side will then travel to Lahore for their remaining round-robin fixtures – meeting Pakistan again on 23 November and Sri Lanka on 25 November.

The top two teams on the points table will contest the final on 29 November in Lahore.

Notably, Zimbabwe etched their place as one of the 20 teams at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year in India and Sri Lanka, after completing a flawless run to win the T20 World Cup 2026 Africa Qualifier.

Zimbabwe Squad For T20I Tri-Series:

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Brendan Taylor

Zimbabwe's Schedule:

vs Pakistan - 17 November, Rawalpindi

vs Sri Lanka - 19 November, Rawalpindi

vs Pakistan - 23 November, Lahore

vs Sri Lanka - 25 November, Lahore

Final - 29 November, Lahore