Starc, Boland Script Carnage As West Indies Collapse For 27: Australia Seal 3-0 Series Sweep In Historic Fashion

AUS vs WI: Australia crushed West Indies by 176 runs in the final Test at Sabina Park, completing a 3-0 whitewash on Caribbean soil. The match saw several records shattered as Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland orchestrated a historic collapse, bowling the hosts out for just 27 the second-lowest total in Test history.

Australia Fold Quickly on Day 3

Resuming Day 3 at 99/6 in their second innings, Australia added only 22 runs before being bowled out for 121. Cameron Green, Australia’s overnight batter, was dismissed on the very first ball of the day by Shamar Joseph for 42. Alzarri Joseph then sent skipper Pat Cummins packing, and the West Indies pace duo made short work of the tail.

Starc’s Spell From Hell Destroys Windies Top Order

Chasing 204 for victory under the lights, West Indies were left shell-shocked by a lethal burst from Mitchell Starc. The left-arm quick struck three times in his first over removing John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, and Brandon King without conceding a run.

Starc continued his demolition job by trapping Mikyle Louis and Shai Hope lbw, reaching a five-wicket haul in just 15 balls, the fastest ever from the start of an innings in Test history. He also became the fourth Australian to reach the 400-wicket milestone, joining legends Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Nathan Lyon.

Hazlewood and Konstas Add to West Indies' Woes

Josh Hazlewood joined the action, dismissing Roston Chase for a duck. Although Starc nearly grabbed his sixth wicket, a dropped catch by debutant Sam Konstas gave Alzarri Joseph a lifeline albeit briefly.

Boland Joins the Elite With Maiden Test Hat-Trick

Scott Boland was introduced into the attack with West Indies at 22/6. He made an instant impact by removing Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican in consecutive deliveries to claim his first Test hat-trick. Boland became the 11th Australian to achieve this rare feat in Tests.

Starc Finishes It Off, Windies Bowled Out for 27

West Indies narrowly avoided the lowest Test score of all time (26 by New Zealand in 1955) thanks to a misfield that allowed them to steal a single. However, Starc ended the agony by bowling Jayden Seales, sealing the innings at 27 all out, their lowest-ever score in Test cricket.

Australia Complete 3-0 Clean Sweep

With this dominant victory, Australia sealed a 3-0 series sweep and added a third consecutive win in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Their clinical display with the pink ball not only highlighted the strength of their bowling unit but also underlined their dominance in red-ball cricket.