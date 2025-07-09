Stat Attack: Records That Should Worry England Ahead Of 3rd Test At Lords

England and India are all set to face off in the third Test of the ongoing five-match series starting Thursday, July 10, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

After suffering a loss in the first Test, Shubman Gill’s India bounced back in commanding fashion at Edgbaston to level the series 1-1. Ben Stokes and his English squad will look to reclaim the series lead in front of their home crowd at Lord’s in what promises to be another high-voltage encounter.

Head-to-Head in Tests – ENG vs IND

England and India have clashed 138 times in Test cricket to date. England have emerged victorious in 52 matches, while India have won 36. The remaining 50 matches have ended in a draw, highlighting a closely contested rivalry that has evolved over decades.

Playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

Probable India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Top Wicket-Takers in the Last Test

Akash Deep – 10 wickets

Akash Deep was the standout performer with the ball, claiming six wickets in the second innings and ending the match with a ten-wicket haul, playing a pivotal role in India’s victory.

Mohammed Siraj – 7 wickets

Siraj was lethal with the ball, snaring six wickets in the first innings and adding another in the second to complete a brilliant seven-wicket match performance.

Shoaib Bashir – 5 wickets

Shoaib Bashir was the most effective among England's bowlers, picking up five wickets across both innings and offering vital breakthroughs when needed.

India’s Key Stats & Records at Lord’s

India have won two of their last three Tests at Lord’s.

KL Rahul scored a match-winning century during India's last visit to the ground.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the world’s top Test bowler since 2024, claiming 78 wickets at an average of 15.8 and a strike rate of 31.5.

Shubman Gill has notched up 5 centuries against England since debuting in 2021, scoring 1177 runs at an average of 58.85.

Rishabh Pant has been highly effective at number 5 for India, averaging 58.68 with 1643 runs and 4 hundreds.

Pant also boasts stellar numbers against England - 961 runs at an average of 53.38 with 4 centuries and 5 fifties since 2021.

Mohammed Siraj picked up 8 wickets the last time India played at Lord’s, averaging 15.75 with a strike rate of 30.6.

Records That Could Be Broken in the 3rd Test

Shubman Gill needs just 127 runs to set the record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series against England.

Gill is also 18 runs away from surpassing Rahul Dravid for the most runs by an Indian in a Test series in England.

Additionally, Gill needs 91 more runs to break Virat Kohli’s record for most runs by an Indian captain in a Test series versus England.

Joe Root is on the verge of becoming the first player to score 3000 Test runs against India – he needs just 45 more runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is 68 runs away from reaching 1000 Test runs against England.

One more century by Jaiswal will make him the joint record holder for most Test hundreds by an Indian opener against England.